Okmulgee mayor resigns amid embezzlement investigation by state authorities

The mayor of Okmulgee has resigned amid an investigation by state authorities into accusations he embezzled more than $150,000 as property owner of a historic downtown building.

The city of Okmulgee received Richard Larabee's resignation letter Tuesday, less than a week after Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the embezzlement probe.

The McCullough Building in downtown Okmulgee, constructed in 1926, has offices, event space and some commercial businesses. It is on the National Registry of Historic Places along with Historic Downtown Okmulgee.

McCullough Building Owners LLC alleges Larabee, a former property manager and minority owner, embezzled the money while working as property owner.

Prentice had said Larabee's position in city government necessitated the help of OSBI in the investigation.

Larabee has been mayor of Okmulgee since August 2020, when then-Mayor Steven Baldridge resigned. Larabee was a city councilor, elected in 2018, and vice mayor before becoming mayor.

Larabee was reelected as mayor earlier this month, beating his opponent, Letisha Stovall LeBlanc, by 63 votes.

Although the City Council approves contracts, purchases and claims, its members have no access to municipal funds, police said.

According to Larabee’s Facebook Profile, he is the owner and founder of TCE Insurance Solutions, an insurance agency located in the McCullough Building.