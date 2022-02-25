Okmulgee mayor being investigated after $150,000 embezzled from local business, police say

Okmulgee Mayor Richard Larabee is at the center of an OSBI investigation after a local business accused him of embezzling more than $150,000, Okmulgee police said in a news release.

The company, McCullough Building Owners LLC, alleged to police on Friday that Larabee, a former property manager and minority owner, had embezzled the money while working as the McCullough Building's property owner.

The McCullough Building is a historic building in downtown Okmulgee that was constructed in 1926. It is primarily an office building, with event space and some commercial businesses. It is on the National Registry of Historic Places along with Historic Downtown Okmulgee.

The Okmulgee Police Department said in the news release that since Larabee is in a city position, Police Chief Joe Prentice requested that the investigation be handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Larabee has been mayor of Okmulgee since August 2020, when then-Mayor Steven Baldridge resigned. Larabee was a city councilor, elected in 2018, and vice-mayor before becoming mayor.

Larabee was reelected as mayor earlier this month, beating his opponent, Letisha Stovall LeBlanc, by 63 votes.