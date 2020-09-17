Okmulgee County special judge appointed to district judge position

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A special judge in Okmulgee County has been appointed to a district judge position in the state's 24th Judicial District.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Pandee Ramirez as a district judge in Okmulgee County, he said in a news release.

“Judge Ramirez is a proven legal professional with experience in both criminal and civil matters who has faithfully served the people of Okmulgee County for over 20 years," Stitt said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to seeing her expertise and hard work on display as the newest district judge in Oklahoma.”

Ramirez has served as a special district judge in the county since 2015. Before that, she worked for 15 years as a criminal defense lawyer and as a prosecutor, according to the release.

She worked for the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System in Okmulgee, Creek and Okfuskee counties and later joined the District Attorney's Office for Okmulgee and McIntosh counties, working in the Henryetta Division.

The 24th Judicial District includes Creek, Okfuskee and Okmulgee counties.

“I am thankful to Governor Stitt for this opportunity to serve as District Judge for Okmulgee, Creek and Okfuskee counties,” said Ramirez in a prepared statement. “I will continue to work diligently to meet the challenges this new position holds. I also give thanks to my family and friends who continue to support me and my endeavors.”