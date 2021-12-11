Oklahoma Trump supporter who took Nancy Pelosi's beer gets 20 days in jail for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Trump supporter from Muskogee was sentenced Friday to 20 days behind bars for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Andrew Craig Ericson, 24, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in September.
His case was one of the first to attract widespread attention because he took a video of himself grabbing a beer from a mini-refrigerator after going into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room.
He also posted a photo of himself on Snapchat with his feet on the speaker’s conference table.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., chose the punishment.
Ericson had asked to be sentenced to 40 hours of community service and time served. Prosecutors wanted Ericson locked up for 60 days.
The then-college student spent about 40 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 “cheering on and celebrating the rioters around him,” prosecutors alleged.
They called his conduct inside the speaker’s conference room particularly troubling.
“The video cuts out before showing whether Mr. Ericson started to drink the beer, although he later told someone that is what he did,” prosecutors told the judge in a sentencing memo.
U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden agreed that Ericson’s conduct was more egregious and disrespectful than other misdemeanor violators because he went into the speaker’s area.
The judge allowed Ericson to serve his time on weekends so he can stay employed.
The judge gave him credit for time served. Ericson spent four days in jail after he was arrested in Muskogee on Jan. 22.
The judge also put Ericson on probation for two years and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.
His defense attorney told the judge Ericson had believed Donald Trump “when he said that the election had been stolen.”
“He decided to come to D.C. to peacefully protest the results of the election and to show his support,” attorney Kira Anne West told the judge in a sentencing memo.
“He did not suit up for combat. He did not obscure his face. He was not armed. He wore street clothes.”
The defense attorney also told the judge Ericson had no intention of going to the Capitol that day.
“That is, not until President Trump invited everyone to march to the Capitol. Mr. Ericson followed the large crowd there … with no intention of doing anything but having his voice join those of thousands of other peaceful protestors.
“Now, after seeing what really happened, … Mr. Ericson is ashamed of the fact that he allowed himself to be swept up in the moment.”
Ericson appeared for his sentencing via videoconference. He made a brief statement apologizing for enabling what happened.
His guilty plea was to illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol building. Three other misdemeanor counts against him were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Thousands of Trump supporters marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress met to formally count the Electoral College votes that had Joe Biden winning the presidential election.
There, rioters overwhelmed Capitol Police to breach the building.
After his plea, Ericson in law enforcement interviews blamed the violence and destruction on members of Antifa — anti-fascists — dressed as Trump supporters, prosecutors told the judge.
Ericson is the son of a former state legislator. Prosecutors said he was terminated from a job because of the case. His defense attorney said his college sent him an expulsion letter but later relented and let him graduate.