Oklahoma Trump supporter who took Nancy Pelosi's beer gets 20 days in jail for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden agreed that Ericson’s conduct was more egregious and disrespectful than other misdemeanor violators because he went into the speaker’s area.

The judge allowed Ericson to serve his time on weekends so he can stay employed.

The judge gave him credit for time served. Ericson spent four days in jail after he was arrested in Muskogee on Jan. 22.

The judge also put Ericson on probation for two years and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.

His defense attorney told the judge Ericson had believed Donald Trump “when he said that the election had been stolen.”

“He decided to come to D.C. to peacefully protest the results of the election and to show his support,” attorney Kira Anne West told the judge in a sentencing memo.

“He did not suit up for combat. He did not obscure his face. He was not armed. He wore street clothes.”

The defense attorney also told the judge Ericson had no intention of going to the Capitol that day.