Oklahoma Trump supporter investigated over Facebook post

OKLAHOMA CITY — A supporter of President Donald Trump’s has come under investigation over a Facebook post about blowing up a barbecue restaurant in Edmond.
Scott Albert Himes, 49, of Oklahoma City admitted to making the post on a pro-Trump group’s Facebook page after a restaurant owner called the police complaining about Trump supporters gathering outside the restaurant for a Sept. 26 rally.
Himes told investigators, though, that he meant only for negative comments to be made on the restaurant’s Facebook page, not that the restaurant actually be bombed.