Oklahoma Supreme Court puts three abortion laws on hold

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court recognized that these laws would cause irreparable harm to Oklahomans,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“All of these laws have the same goal: to make it harder to get an abortion in Oklahoma," she continued. "We will continue to fight in court to ensure these laws are struck down for good. Politicians should not be meddling in the private health decisions of Oklahomans.”

Dr. Alan Braid, owner of Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic and other clinics in Texas, called the decision a huge relief. The clinic is among the plaintiffs.

“Texas has shown us the heartbreaking consequences of what happens when a state bans abortion,” said Braid, who has admitted to performing an abortion in Texas that violates the Texas law that bans the procedure after six weeks of gestation.

“Even Oklahomans are suffering from the Texas ban, which has created backlogs of patients here and in other surrounding states,” he said.

The lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Dechert LLP and Blake Patton on behalf of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.