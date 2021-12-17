Oklahoma Rep. Terry O'Donnell, wife indicted over law change that let her become tag agent

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state representative was accused Friday in a grand jury indictment of misusing his power to change the law so his wife could become a tag agent.

Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, said in a statement provided to the Tulsa World late Friday: “The Catoosa Tag office was an issue publicized by my Democratic opponent during my 2020 race.

“The citizens of District 23 know my wife’s family has served as tag agents in our community for more than 60 years. It is frustrating and disappointing that political operatives in Oklahoma City are using this to discredit our family’s character and destroy our reputation as a personal vendetta against me.