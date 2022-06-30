OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced a $250 million settlement on Monday with three companies that distributed opioids in the state, and he said the money will be used to prevent and treat opioid addiction.
Oklahoma reaches $250 million settlement with opioid distributors
- Chris Casteel The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The court’s ruling, which clarifies its 2020 McGirt decision, is a victory for state officials who had argued against an appellate court ruling that said otherwise.
The Republican attorney general issued notice Friday that a so-called state "trigger law," one that was to take effect should Roe be overturned, means abortion is now illegal in the state.
OKLAHOMA CITY — State law enforcement agents continue to crack down on so-called ghost owners of medical marijuana businesses, most recently u…
Four people have now been arrested in the Memorial Day weekend Taft shootings that killed one women and injured eight other people.
But most declined cases have been referred to tribal courts, according to one federal prosecutor commenting on a Tulsa World analysis of the data.
At issue was the effectiveness of midazolam. Scheduled first could be convicted murderer Richard Glossip, whose innocence claim continues to find support.
"I believe he's totally innocent,” said Rep. Kevin McDugle, who called for a new hearing following a law firm's investigation "so this new evidence of innocence can be examined."
"It'll never be home again, and that's the sad part," said D'Antai Wallace, who was shot in the leg and whose cousin was killed.