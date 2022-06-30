 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma reaches $250 million settlement with opioid distributors

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced a $250 million settlement on Monday with three companies that distributed opioids in the state, and he said the money will be used to prevent and treat opioid addiction.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

