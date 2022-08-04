 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death-row inmate James Coddington

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 Wednesday to recommend clemency for death-row inmate James Coddington after he made an emotional apology to his victim’s family.

080422-tul-nws-coddington-james

Coddington

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections
