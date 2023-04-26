OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday denied clemency for a high-profile death-row inmate despite the state’s top prosecutor's rare plea for mercy.

The board voted 2-2 to deny clemency for Richard Glossip, who was convicted of first-degree murder for allegedly orchestrating the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese.

The Pardon and Parole Board’s decision appears to leave Glossip limited options to block his May 18 execution. His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

Glossip's attorney, Don Knight, called on Gov. Kevin Stitt to delay his client's upcoming execution.

"We will pursue every avenue in the courts to stop this unlawful judicial execution," Knight said in a statement.

During the hearing, Knight objected to the five-member Pardon and Parole Board voting with one member absent.

Had the Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Glossip, the final decision would have gone to Stitt.

Without a recommendation from the board, the governor can’t commute Glossip’s sentence, although he could issue a stay of execution.

A spokeswoman for Stitt said the governor was aware of the Pardon and Parole Board’s vote, but she declined to comment further.

Members of the Van Treese family begged the board members to deny clemency.

“I feel like justice has finally been served after 26 years,” said Donna Van Treese, the victim’s wife.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in what may be a first, asked the Pardon and Parole Board to grant clemency for Glossip. Typically, the Attorney General’s Office lays out the case for why the Pardon and Parole Board should deny clemency for death-row inmates.

Two independent reviews of Glossip’s case, including one requested by Drummond, have determined that a jury would be unlikely to convict Glossip today.

After Drummond obtained an independent review that cast doubt on Glossip’s conviction, the attorney general requested that the state Court of Criminal Appeals overturn the conviction. The appeals court unanimously rejected that request and directed the state to move forward with Glossip’s execution.

Drummond said he does not believe that Glossip is guilty of first-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt. He said it would be a “grave injustice” for the state to move forward with the execution.

“I believe death to be an excessive sentence for the man who did not commit this violent act,” Drummond said.

Drummond also noted that newly elected Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna recently instituted new procedures outlining when a death sentence is appropriate.

Under those new policies, Glossip’s case would not qualify for the death penalty today, Drummond said.

Glossip has long proclaimed that he was framed for Van Treese’s murder. His attorneys claim that their client was set up by a motel maintenance man, Justin Sneed, who they argue killed Van Treese during a botched robbery and shifted the blame to avoid getting the death penalty himself.

Glossip was twice convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death after an appeals court tossed his first conviction due to ineffective counsel. In both trials, Sneed was a key witness for the state, and he admitted to robbing and killing Van Treese but claimed to have done so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison.

Glossip videoconferenced into the meeting to ask the board to grant his request for clemency. In his brief remarks, he apologized and blamed Sneed for the violent crime.

“I’m not a murderer, and I don’t deserve to die for this,” Glossip said while getting choked up.

Drummond ceded most of his time in the hearing to an attorney and a former prosecutor to give details of the two independent reviews, both of which concluded that a jury would be unlikely to convict Glossip in light of new evidence that wasn’t presented at trial.

Drummond asked former prosecutor Rex Duncan to review Glossip’s case after a group of pro bono attorneys issued a report detailing lost or destroyed evidence in the case and raising questions about the credibility of Sneed, the state’s star witness.

A group of pro-death penalty GOP lawmakers led by Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, had requested the first independent review from the Texas-based Reed Smith law firm.

McDugle was one of two lawmakers to speak on behalf of Glossip at the hearing. He said the Reed Smith report convinced him that Glossip is innocent and that the state erred in convicting him.

“The Oklahoma Standard should be to hold ourselves accountable and admit our mistakes,” McDugle said.

Members of the Van Treese family said the legal process has drawn out long enough.

Two juries made up of 24 members of the public heard the same evidence and found Glossip guilty of murder, said Derrick Van Treese, one of Barry Van Treese’s children.

“This case has been pushed from being a legal matter to being a political issue,” he said. “It’s been pushed from a court of law to the court of public opinion, and enough is enough.”

Members of the Van Treese family also took Drummond to task for advocating on behalf of Glossip.

Alana Van Treese Mileto, the victim’s sister, called the clemency hearing one-sided. Typically, the Attorney General’s Office coordinates closely with the victim’s family members prior to the hearing.

“It feels like a giant stab in the back … because we have not been represented,” she said.

Glossip has been on death row for about 25 years. He has been within hours of being put to death by lethal injection on several occasions before his execution was postponed.

He has eaten his "last meal" three times and was previously denied clemency before his first execution date in 2014.

Board members Edward Konieczny and Calvin Prince voted in favor of granting Glossip clemency, while Richard Miller and Cathy Stocker voted against. All of the appointees other than Miller were appointed to the board by Stitt.

Board member Richard Smothermon recused himself from the hearing. His wife was the lead prosecutor during Glossip’s second trial.