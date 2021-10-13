Oklahoma osteopath arrested in connection with woman's death in Arkansas

“We are devastated and mourning the loss of Moria Kinsey," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Although not a Cherokee citizen, Moria is a former employee and member of our Cherokee Nation work family, dedicated to helping improve the lives of our citizens."

A prayer vigil for Kinsey is slated for Thursday at Norris Park in Tahlequah, according to Hoskin.

"We know Moria had so much to give and will be truly missed," he said in a statement.

According to online Cherokee County court records, Tait has been prosecuted by the state of Oklahoma on domestic violence-related charges three times since 2017. The most recent case, a misdemeanor, was dismissed due to jurisdiction issues brought up by the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.

Two prior cases in Cherokee County, including a felony and a misdemeanor, reportedly were dismissed at the request of the alleged victim or victims.

Online court documents show that Tait was the subject of multiple petitions for protective orders by the mother of his child, who alleged violent outbursts that coincided with the timing of state charges being filed.