Oklahoma marijuana farm where 4 workers were killed is among 63 run by 'accountant'

Nolan Clay
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Narcotics agents suspect that the marijuana farm where four workers were executed Nov. 20 is one of hundreds operating illegally in Oklahoma, court records indicate.
Feb. 7, 2022 video. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his State of the State address at the state Capitol.
Memorable stories from 2022 by Tulsa World's public safety team
Tulsans protest overturning of Roe v. Wade, plan to work to restore reproductive rights
Spring was a contentious time, with weekly protests in Tulsa, sometimes both sides clashing. By the time of the Supreme Court ruling,
seemed to be organized just as often. abortion-rights protests
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways'
In one day, three fatalities were reported on area highways,
that's gotten worse since the pandemic. prompting a closer look at a problem
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mental health crisis is 'gaping wound,' needs prioritization by Legislature, Tulsa County DA says after stabbing
DA Steve Kunzweiler could have kept quiet but
who felt they could understand what the family was going through. instead connected with many Oklahomans
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Case of missing Okmulgee men now a homicide investigation, police chief says
after setting off on bicycles only got more complex after their dismembered bodies were recovered. The mystery of four friends who disappeared
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Taft shooting aftermath: Long-term effects setting in for victims as resources, concern seem scarce
In the same week that a mass shooter took three innocent lives at a Tulsa hospital, residents of a Muskogee County town
worried their tragedy would be forgotten.
Tulsa World file photo
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.