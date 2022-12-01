 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma marijuana farm where 4 workers were killed is among 63 run by 'accountant'

Authorities investigate on a marijuana farm in Kingfisher County where four Chinese nationals were executed on Nov. 20.

 Billy Hefton, Enid News & Eagle via AP file

Florida police arrest suspect in Oklahoma marijuana farm ‘executions,’ OSBI reports

OKLAHOMA CITY — Narcotics agents suspect that the marijuana farm where four workers were executed Nov. 20 is one of hundreds operating illegally in Oklahoma, court records indicate.

Feb. 7, 2022 video. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his State of the State address at the state Capitol.
