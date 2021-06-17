Oklahoma lawmakers call for independent probe into case of man sentenced to death

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thirty-four lawmakers are asking Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for an independent investigation into the conviction of death-row inmate Richard Glossip.

Glossip was twice sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, who owned the Oklahoma City hotel where Glossip worked as a resident manager.

Justin Sneed, the maintenance man at the motel, pleaded guilty to the murder and testified against Glossip. Sneed admitted to robbing and beating Van Treese with a baseball bat but said he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000.

Sneed was sentenced to life without parole.

Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight, said new evidence has been uncovered and that police did not properly investigate the crime.

Knight said reports that Van Treese had discovered that money was missing from the hotel were not true. He also said Sneed had a bad drug habit.

“I do believe personally we have an innocent man on death row,” said Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, one of the 24 lawmakers who signed the letter. McDugle has personally met with Glossip.