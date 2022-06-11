Oklahoma executions could resume in August; AG says victims' families 'waited decades'

Oklahoma's execution chamber would become the busiest in the nation, under an ambitious schedule proposed by the attorney general.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is being asked to set executions for 25 of the 28 convicted murderers who lost a legal challenge to the state's lethal injection protocol.

The first could be carried out in late August, with the last two years later.

Attorney General John O'Connor made the requests Friday after consulting with corrections officials and the Pardon and Parole Board about scheduling. A decision on the dates could come in two to three weeks.

"Killing 25 human beings as punishment for killing — even if guilty — only perpetuates the cycle of violence and offers none of the mercy and opportunity for redemption Jesus asks of us," Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said of the requests. "We also can’t undo it if we’re wrong."

The requests come as support for capital punishment continues to erode across the country. Virginia last year became the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty. Ohio has postponed executions repeatedly "due to ongoing problems" finding pharmaceutical suppliers willing to sell the necessary drugs.

The 11 executions carried out in the United States last year were the fewest since 1988, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a national nonprofit organization. Only seven executions have been carried out so far this year; the latest came Wednesday in Arizona.

Oklahoma’s protocol involves the intravenous injection of the sedative midazolam, followed by a paralytic, vecuronium bromide, and then the heart-stopping drug potassium chloride.

Death row inmates challenged the effectiveness of the first drug, claiming it would expose them to "constitutionally intolerable" pain.

An Oklahoma City federal judge rejected their challenge, ruling its use does not violate a constitutional prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

"The evidence persuades the court, and not by a small margin, that even though midazolam is not the drug of choice for maintaining prolonged deep anesthesia, it can be relied upon, as used in the Oklahoma execution protocol, to render the inmate insensate to pain for the few minutes required to complete the execution," U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot wrote in his June 6 decision.

Executions are carried out at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

In his requests, the attorney general said the Department of Corrections wants to carry out the executions on Thursdays, at least four weeks apart, with the first no earlier than Aug. 25.

O'Connor also said the Pardon and Parole Board wants to do only one clemency hearing a month and only during its regular meeting.

The board is required by its policies to consider an inmate's request for mercy at least 21 days before the execution date. The governor gets the final say, if the board recommends sparing an inmate's life.

"By the State's calculations ... it will be necessary to schedule some executions more than four weeks apart," O'Connor said. "However, the State respectfully asks that — for the sake of the victims' families, many of whom have waited decades — as many executions as possible are set four weeks apart."

Which Oklahoma inmates have been recently executed?

Oklahoma already has carried out four executions since October. Three of the inmates had been kicked out of the legal challenge for refusing to pick an alternative method of execution. A fourth was never in the case.

First up in the proposed schedule would be James Allen Coddington, 50, of Oklahoma City.

He was convicted of murdering a friend, Albert Troy Hale, 73, in Choctaw during a cocaine binge in 1997.

He had gone to Hale's house to borrow $50 for cocaine after robbing a convenience store, according to evidence in the case. Hale turned him down and told him to leave.

Coddington then beat Hale with a claw hammer, took $525, left and robbed five more convenience stores. He confessed after he was arrested by police outside his apartment.

He had been scheduled to be executed March 10 after he, too, was kicked out of the legal challenge. That execution date was called off after the judge let him back in the case.

His attorneys are expected to bring up at his clemency hearing his struggles with addiction and mental illness. He has been described as a model prisoner who continues to express deep remorse for the murder.

Next up would be Richard Glossip, who came within an hour of being executed on Sept. 30, 2015. That execution was called off after a doctor realized the wrong heart-stopping drug had been delivered.

Glossip, 59, is on death row for the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. A motel maintenance man confessed to the killing, saying Glossip offered to pay him $10,000 to do it to keep from being fired.

Glossip claims he is innocent. His attorney contends there is new evidence that the maintenance man lied.

“Oklahoma should not execute an innocent man considering 29 Republican legislators, including staunch conservatives who commissioned an independent investigation into Richard Glossip’s case, are still awaiting that report," the attorney, Don Knight, said Friday.

He also said O'Connor has a moral duty to delay the execution until everyone has the opportunity to examine the report. "The stakes are too high to rush this process. A man's life is on the line," Knight said.

The attorney general did not seek an execution date for death row inmate Ricky Ray Malone, even though he exhausted all his appeals in 2019.

Malone, 48, was convicted of killing an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in 2003. He now has mental issues that may make him ineligible to be executed, The Oklahoman has learned. His attorney Friday declined comment.