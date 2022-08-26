 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma execution: James Coddington gets lethal injection for fatal beating 25 years ago

  • Updated
Death-row inmate James Coddington speaks from prison via livestream to the Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole. Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected clemency for Coddington, convicted of murder for the 1997 hammer killing of a man in Choctaw, and he was executed on Thursday.

McALESTER — Oklahoma carried out the execution Thursday of convicted murderer James Coddington, who forgave Gov. Kevin Stitt with his final words but made no further expressions of remorse.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

