Oklahoma correctional facilities on lockdown after reports of violent incidents
breaking

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prisons were placed on lockdown Friday following what were described as gang-related incidents at six state facilities.

All visitation will be canceled for the duration of the lockdown, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The incidents are under investigation but appear to be gang-related, the DOC said.

The incidents occurred at the following facilities: Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville; Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy; Lexington Assessment and Reception Center; John Lilley Correctional Center in Boley; Mack Alford Correctional Center in Atoka; and Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen.

The agency declined to provide further details of what transpired.

Inmates involved in the altercations have sustained serious but nonfatal injuries, the agency said.

“The well-being of our staff and our inmate population is of the utmost importance,” said Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow. “We continue to monitor the situation and will maintain the lockdown as long as necessary for safety.”

