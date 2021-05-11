Oklahoma congressman's bill would allow tribes to compact with state on criminal jurisdiction post-McGirt

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard has said he believes the ruling in the case of Jimcy McGirt, a Seminole Nation citizen accused of sex crimes within Muscogee Nation boundaries, could result in people being freed from prison because of federal statutes of limitations.

Cole did not reference specific cases in his statement but said he believes "immediate issues" are facing law enforcement because of the Supreme Court's ruling.

Based on the McGirt ruling, the state appellate court has reversed numerous convictions, including those in death-penalty cases, where it has determined they must be pursued in federal or tribal courts.

First-degree murder does not have a federal statute of limitations, but only one tribe — the Sac and Fox Nation — permits the use of capital punishment against its citizens. Most other crimes have a three-year statute of limitations in the federal court system.

Cole, who himself is a Chickasaw Nation citizen, said his bill does not mandate how the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations should form their compact agreements with the state. The Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations are not a part of the bill but could be incorporated in the future if they express interest.