Oklahoma City judge blocks law that would protect drivers who hit protesters

Cauthron took issue with the phrase “with other persons who are found” in a section of the law regarding organizational liability.

“If the only reach of HB 1674 was an organization which conspires with others to riot, this language is superfluous,” Cauthron wrote in her opinion.

“At this stage, the Court finds that the organizational liability provision of HB 1674 is unconstitutionally vague,” Cauthron wrote.

The judge also faulted the state’s reasoning in its defense of the street obstruction provision of the law.

“Defendants’ argument that the street obstruction provision only applies where there is first a riot is unsupported by the text of the statute,” Cauthron wrote.

“In reality, as demonstrated by (the NAACP), the challenged provision will have a chilling effect on Plaintiff’s protected speech activities,” Cauthron wrote. She called the organizational liability provision of the law “so overbroad it poses a distinct risk of sweeping and improper application.”

The judge cautioned those who take the decision Wednesday as a final one.