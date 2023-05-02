OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma can take custody of some Native American children on tribal lands without tribal input, the state Supreme Court has ruled.

The decision splits from the widespread understanding of federal law and casts a cloud of uncertainty over some of Oklahoma’s most vulnerable children, legal experts say.

“Fundamentally, it alters the scope of authority that every tribe has and can exercise within its territorial jurisdiction,” said William Norman, an Oklahoma City attorney who represents tribal governments across the state. He was not directly involved in the case.

The federal Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, gives tribes exclusive rights to hear child welfare cases involving tribal citizens living on tribal reservations.

In a novel ruling, the Oklahoma Supreme Court found the exclusivity does not cover children who belong to one tribal nation but live on the reservation of another. The state can assert decision-making power over the lives of those children without the consent of the reservation tribe, the court determined.

The decision throws a wrench into the way Oklahoma and tribal nations have operated for decades to keep Native children safe, Muscogee Nation Attorney General Geri Wisner said.

“This is absolutely a new, uncharted definition that has no background with respect to precedent,” she said.

Because it was universally accepted that states lack authority over tribal child welfare cases on tribal lands, Oklahoma and many tribal governments have cooperative agreements that spell out how can they work together on the ground.

Now it’s unclear how those agreements will work. The questions are especially pressing for Wisner’s Muscogee Nation in eastern Oklahoma. Its reservation covers much of Tulsa, home to children who belong to dozens tribal nations.

Even as disputes over gaming proceeds and police powers grabbed headlines, state and tribal officials have managed to work closely together to address child safety issues. Tribal nations can provide foster children with cultural resources and other forms of support, while the state child welfare system has more capacity, Wisner said.

“There are so many other areas where it’s ‘contestuous,’ and it’s bellicose,” Wisner said. “But this is one where, surprisingly, we have reached an agreement, and it was working well together. And yet, here we are.”

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services did not return a message to comment on the ruling or its impacts.

One reason the ruling came as such a surprise was that the state did not raise any challenges to tribes’ exclusive powers in the appeal. Carter County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Dice argued Oklahoma courts could handle the child’s case because the state had a working agreement with the Chickasaw Nation.

Justices ruled that even without an agreement, Oklahoma had the power to place the baby boy at the center of the case into foster care.

The infant, identified by the court only as S.J.W., was born in March 2020 within the Chickasaw reservation in southern Oklahoma. At least one of his parents was enrolled in the Muscogee Nation, making him eligible for citizenship in that tribe, as well.

The state took custody of the baby after receiving reports of domestic violence between the baby’s parents. The couple appealed the state’s involvement in 2021 and argued Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction under a provision of the Indian Child Welfare Act.

That provision says: “An Indian tribe shall have jurisdiction exclusive as to any state over any child custody proceeding involving an Indian child who resides or is domiciled within the reservation of such tribe.”

The state Supreme Court interpreted that provision to apply only to “an Indian (child’s) tribe,” using bold lettering in its opinion.

“Such interpretation is reasonable given the stated purpose and findings from Congress,” Justice Richard Darby wrote in the opinion. Darby, who spent most of his career on the bench in southwest Oklahoma, was appointed in 2018 by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin. None of the high court’s eight other justices dissented.

Congress was clear when it passed the Indian Child Welfare Act that it was trying to reverse federal policies that tore Native families apart for generations, said Norman, a Muscogee Nation descendent. The U.S. operated and funded boarding schools to assimilate Native children into the mainstream white society until the first half of the 20th Century. Then a wave of Native children were removed from their families and communities by state child welfare agencies and placed in non-Native homes.

“Nowhere in the law does it does it say that Congress was only concerned about the state’s mistreatment of member children as related to a tribe,” said Chrissi Ross Nimmo, deputy attorney general for the Cherokee Nation.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision cuts deeply for many tribal citizens, because it lands amid broader attacks to the Indian Child Welfare Act. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule within weeks on a case challenging whether the 44-year-old law is constitutional.

“Now we’re seeing the clock turn back, and efforts on multiple fronts to remove the rights and authority of Indian tribes and their communities to have a say in what happens to and in the well-being of their children,” Norman said. He is managing partner of the Oklahoma office of Hobbs Strauss, which specializes in tribal law.

Many decisions to remove children from their homes also happen on an emergency basis, sometimes at birth. Children are not born enrolled in a tribe, said Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation. “I have to believe the court did not understand the practical chaos it has created by manufacturing its distinction between ‘member’ and ‘non-member’ children,” he said.

Greetham said Chickasaw leaders are evaluating their legal options in response to the ruling. Oklahoma tribal nations still have to uphold their responsibilities to children and the requirements set by federal law.

Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby said in a statement that tribal officials would keep working to protect children and families. “We believe children facing difficult circumstances deserve our full attention and cooperation,” Anoatubby said.

Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill referenced the text of the Indian Child Welfare Act to explain why the work of the tribe’s children and family services division is so vital. “There is no resource that is more vital to the continued existence and integrity of Indian tribes than their children,’” Hill said in a statement, quoting the law. “Despite this ruling, the nation will persevere and remain strong in upholding and defending ICWA and our own laws to protect all Indian children residing within our reservation.”

Melissa Handke, a Carter County prosecutor who handled the trial at the center of the appeal, said her office would continue to work with tribes on Indian child welfare cases after years of building up strong relationships, and also involve tribal leaders to address questions raised by the ruling.

Three state Supreme Court justices — Douglas L. Combs, Yvonne Kauger and Vice Chief Dustin Rowe — concurred with the result of the ruling, but did not sign on to the opinion itself.

Rowe is a former Chickasaw Nation judge appointed by Stitt in 2019, and Kauger is a long-time justice who started an annual law forum to bring together state and tribal leaders.

The boy’s parents had also asked the Supreme Court to rule the case was delayed longer than allowed. Justices shot down the argument. The boy was born days before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted widespread shutdowns.

Lawyer Don Haslam, who now represents the boy’s father, said the Supreme Court compounded the delays as it mulled the appeal for 19 months. Justices could have arrived at the same conclusions based on existing law, before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year on Castro-Huerta v. Oklahoma, said Haslam, who has law offices in Tulsa and Dallas.

The long wait left questions about the boy’s future unsettled. He is now 3 years old.

“This poor kid and this family have been in limbo for so long,” Haslam said, “because the courts have not attended to their business.”

