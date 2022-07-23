OKLAHOMA CITY — Another Donald Trump supporter from Oklahoma was charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol after her own friends tipped off the FBI.
Oklahoma bakery owner charged with felony over Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
- Nolan Clay The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roland police officers responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
An internal investigation into Assistant District Attorneys Isaac Shields and George Gibbs Jr. confirmed that the two observed deliberations via a security camera feed, the district attorney told the attorney general.
Allan Grubb, the district attorney of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, lost his reelection bid in the June 28 Republican primary.
A news release Monday afternoon says investigators are taking the bomb threat "very seriously" despite "questionable validity factors associated."
The Republican attorney general issued notice Friday that a so-called state "trigger law," one that was to take effect should Roe be overturned, means abortion is now illegal in the state.
Daniel Thomas Giraldi worked in the District Attorney District 13 office from 2019 until April 20, according to court records.
An OSBI agent reported in an affidavit that the noodler who was arrested after confessing to killing another fisherman north of Ada said he did so because the other man was trying to feed him to Bigfoot.
Oklahoma County killer Richard Eugene Glossip is set to die Sept. 22. Glossip was twice sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese.
State prosecutors should immediately begin pursuing cases involving non-Indian perpetrators on Indian land, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor told district attorneys and law enforcement officials in a memorandum dated Friday.
Larry Sanders told investigators that on Saturday he and Jimmy Knighten were noodling in the river — fishing for catfish with their bare hands — when a "confrontation ensued" and Sanders struck and strangled Knighten, according to an OSBI news release.