Oklahoma appellate court clarifies challenged anti-riot laws

Two state anti-riot laws enacted following 2020 civil rights demonstrations in Tulsa apply only to individuals found guilty of participating in a riot while obstructing vehicular traffic and to organizations found to conspire with people who violate anti-riot laws, a state appellate court ruled Thursday.

The opinion by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is meant to clarify House Bill 1674, which was signed into law in 2021 but later blocked by a federal judge.

The opinions were requested by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver as part of its evaluation of an appeal filed by the state of Oklahoma after the Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP won a preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing the laws.

In August 2021, the Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP sued Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in their official capacities on constitutional grounds, claiming that the anti-riot legislation was unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.

In October, U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron in Oklahoma City federal court issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting enforcement of the new laws after finding that the NAACP would likely prevail on its claims.

One law provides for misdemeanor penalties of up to $5,000 and jail terms of up to one year for people who obstruct traffic on roadways during protests.

The other provides for fines of up to $50,000 for organizations that conspire with others to violate one of Oklahoma’s anti-riot laws.

The NAACP argued in legal filings that the organizational liability provision of the law was unconstitutionally vague and would “put an immediate chill” on the First Amendment expression and association of the Oklahoma NAACP and its members.”

However, the state claims that the new law is not unconstitutionally vague, disputing Cauthron’s finding that “some words in the statute may be subject to different interpretations when read in isolation, or may be superfluous.”

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling was by a 4-1 vote, with Judge David Lewis dissenting in part.

Lewis agreed with the rest of the court’s ruling on the question of the scope of organizational liability. But he disagreed on the meaning of the law as it applied to individuals who obstruct roadway traffic.

Lewis noted that the section of the law regarding individuals who obstruct traffic made no mention of a riot in its prohibition of obstructing streets.

“Under the plain language of subsection 1312(5), a single person standing or lying in the middle of a public street can be guilty of violating the statute without participating with two or more people in a riot,” Lewis wrote.

A spokeswoman for O’Connor could not be reached for comment.

An attorney for the Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP did not respond to a request for comment.

Featured video: State Question 816 seeks to overturn Oklahoma law that protects drivers who hit protesters obstructing roads