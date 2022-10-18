Oklahoma AG to prosecute man arrested in Holly Cantrell murder case

A man arrested Monday in the 2017 homicide of McAlester nurse Holly Cantrell will be prosecuted by Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's office, his office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Cody Ketchum, 36, was arrested by the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office on Monday after deputies secured a warrant by presenting new evidence discovered on Ketchum's phone, the McAlester News-Capital reported Monday.

Pittsburg County deputies took Ketchum into custody outside the main gate of the McAlester Army Ammunition Base near Savanna, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told the News-Capital.

O'Connor's office said it will prosecute Ketchum on a first-degree murder charge issued by a multicounty grand jury.

According to the indictment, Ketchum is accused of deleting text messages from his cellphone that were sent between himself and Cantrell, and he is also charged with destroying evidence.

“I appreciate those serving in law enforcement, who assisted in this investigation, and those serving on the multicounty grand jury for their dedication to this public service," O'Connor said in a statement. "My staff is committed to investigating cold cases and will continue to seek justice for the families of victims of violent crime.”

Cantrell was reported missing in January 2017. She reportedly left the local hospital where she worked for a lunch break and did not return.

About a month later, a hunter found her purse in the Cardinal Point Recreational Area near Lake Eufaula, about 12 miles northeast of McAlester. Another hunter found her remains a little more than a year after her disappearance within two miles of where her purse was found.

Cantrell's death gained national attention and was featured on an episode of “Disappeared” on Investigation Discovery.