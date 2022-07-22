Oklahoma AG tells state prosecutors to pursue Indian country cases

State prosecutors should immediately begin pursuing cases involving non-Indian perpetrators on Indian land, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor told district attorneys and law enforcement officials in a memorandum dated Friday.

"All Oklahoma district attorneys and law enforcement agencies should resume pursuing state prosecutions of non-Indian offenders throughout Oklahoma, regardless of whether the location is considered Indian country," the memorandum reads in part.

"The race or ethnicity of the victim is no longer relevant to whether the State can prosecute a crime; we can now protect Oklahoma victims on a much more equal basis. Moreover, law enforcement officers should give their respective district attorneys the option to prosecute any non-Indian criminal defendants first, before any such case is referred to the federal government for prosecution."

The memorandum is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's June 29 decision in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, which legal experts say largely reverses 200 years of legal precedent by allowing states to prosecute non-Indians for crimes committed against tribal citizens on Indian land.

The Stitt administration, in appealing the earlier McGirt decision, which substantially shrank state jurisdiction in favor of federal and tribal courts in eastern Oklahoma, argued that allowing states to prosecute such cases would be fairer and more likely to result in justice for Indian victims.

O'Connor's memorandum also recommends that district attorneys pursue cases "that the federal government declined or did not prosecute successfully" and to "apply these guidelines on all land in Oklahoma, including any land considered as Indian country in this context and any restricted allotments."

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he is hoping for collaboration.

"While it is unfortunate that the governor's office has chosen to put political fights against tribal sovereignty ahead of cooperation on public safety over the past few years, we remain hopeful that after the Supreme Court's latest decision he will instead choose collaboration," Hoskin said in a written statement.

"As always, we will continue to work closely with our tribal, state, federal and local partners moving forward.

“The Cherokee Nation will continue to prioritize public safety on our reservation, as we have done even before the McGirt decision," Hoskin continued.

"Over the past two years we have expanded our criminal justice system in record time, worked with other law enforcement agencies through our 90 cross deputation agreements and prosecuted thousands of criminal cases on our reservation."

Featured video: Oklahoma fights McGirt before U.S. Supreme Court