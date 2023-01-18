Oklahoma AG seeks more time between executions, citing 'unsustainable' pace

Oklahoma's new attorney general wants to slow the pace of lethal injections as the state is set to execute nearly one person each month through the end of the year.

Gentner Drummond on Wednesday asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to reschedule set executions so they are 60 days apart rather than about 30 days apart.

Mere days after being sworn into office, Drummond attended the execution of Scott Eizember, who was convicted of killing an elderly Depew couple during a 2003 home invasion.

Drummond said he filed the motion to reschedule execution dates after talking to Department of Corrections staff about the execution process before and after Eizember's lethal injection.

Revising the schedule would alleviate the burden on DOC personnel, maintain confidence in the system and preserve the solemn and important execution process, Drummond wrote in his request.

"The current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run, as it is unduly burdening the DOC and its personnel," he wrote. "This is especially true given the extensive and intensive nature of the training DOC personnel undergo to prepare for each execution.”

The DOC supports Drummond’s request and will abide by the schedule set by the Court of Criminal Appeals, said agency spokesman Josh Ward.

“No matter what that schedule is, this agency will continue keeping professionalism and attention to detail at the forefront of the process to protect the dignity of all involved,” Ward said in a statement.

If Drummond's request is granted, the next seven executions, including Richard Eugene Glossip's, currently scheduled for Feb. 16, would be pushed back.

Execution dates also would be pushed back for Jemaine Monteil Cannon, Anthony Castillo Sanchez, Phillip Dean Hancock, James Chandler Ryder, Michael Dewayne Smith and Wade Greely Lay.

Drummond said he spoke to victims' family members before filing his motion.

“I do not take lightly this request,” he said in a news release. “These families have waited many years to see justice done, and I am grateful for their understanding in this matter.”

Drummond said his office will contact the Court of Criminal Appeals later to set dates for 13 remaining executions.

Former Attorney General John O'Connor last year sought execution dates for 25 death-row inmates who had exhausted their appeals. He asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to set the executions for no less than four weeks apart.

The Department of Corrections has carried out eight executions since the fall of 2021.

