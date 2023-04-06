OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general is urging an appeals court to vacate the murder conviction of the state's highest profile death-row inmate.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to vacate Richard Glossip's conviction in keeping with recommendations from an independent review of the case and remand the case to district court.

In a Thursday court filing, Drummond specified that the state is not contending that Glossip is innocent of the charge that he orchestrated the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. Glossip was twice tried and convicted of first-degree murder charges following Van Treese’s death.

But an independent review of the case found instances of error that cast doubt on Glossip's conviction, according to a news release from Drummond's office.

“After thorough and serious deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot stand behind the murder conviction and death sentence of Richard Glossip,” Drummond said in the news release. “This is not to say I believe he is innocent. However, it is critical that Oklahomans have absolute faith that the death penalty is administered fairly and with certainty.

"Considering everything I know about this case, I do not believe that justice is served by executing a man based on the testimony of a compromised witness.”

During his nearly 25 years on death row, Glossip’s execution date has been postponed roughly half a dozen times. He has been served his "last meal" at least three times.

Glossip has long maintained that he was framed for Van Treese's murder. Glossip’s attorneys claim that their client was set up by a motel maintenance man who they argue killed Van Treese during a botched robbery and shifted the blame to avoid getting the death penalty himself.

That maintenance worker, Justin Sneed, confessed to the killing but said he committed the crime only because Glossip promised to pay him $10,000 if he would do so. Sneed, who pleaded guilty to the murder, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The new independent review of the case casts doubt on Sneed's credibility as a key witness in Glossip's trial.

Don Knight, Glossip’s attorney, urged the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to quickly grant Drummond’s request.

He added that his client is ecstatic at the possibility that his conviction could be overturned.

“I think there was a moment there where he just realized that finally somebody is listening to what he’s been saying all along,” Knight said.

The latest independent review of the case came to the same conclusions as a report from a prior independent review, Knight said. An independent review completed last year by a Texas law firm also questioned Sneed’s credibility and noted that some evidence in the case was lost or destroyed.

Knight said his client is relieved that the state is finally recognizing Sneed’s lies and acknowledging that the co-defendant was not a credible witness.

Sneed made “material misstatements” to the jury, according to Drummond’s filing with the appeals court.

The filing also notes multiple and cumulative errors during Glossip’s trial.

“For eight years, we’ve been trying to get someone from the state to look seriously at our case,” Knight said. “Attorney General Drummond gets elected, and for the first time, we have somebody with a lot of integrity who has come in and said, ‘I’ll go ahead and take a look at this.’”

The Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected Glossip’s recent challenges to his conviction. Glossip’s legal team has petitioned in recent years for an evidentiary hearing to present new information that they said would prove their client’s innocence.

Drummond in January appointed former prosecutor Rex Duncan to review the facts in Glossip’s case. Duncan submitted on Monday a 19-page report to the Attorney General's Office with his findings.

In addition to the state's relying on Sneed as a key witness, Duncan raised concerns about physical evidence that was either lost or destroyed. He noted that John O’Connor, the state’s previous attorney general, also failed to share certain documents with Glossip’s defense attorneys.

“I believe Glossip was deprived of a fair trial in which the State can have confidence in the process and result,” Duncan concluded in his report.

A spokeswoman for Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna did not return a call for comment seeking information on whether she would pursue a new trial for Glossip if the appeals court overturns his conviction and remands his case to district court.

In a news release, Drummond said his heart goes out to the Van Treese family. He added that he hopes they are able to find peace despite this new development in the Glossip case.

Glossip is scheduled to be executed May 18.

While Duncan’s review of the case was ongoing, Drummond had asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to postpone Glossip’s execution until next year. The court has not yet responded to that request.

