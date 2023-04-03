OKLAHOMA CITY — A southwest Oklahoma City bar shooting that killed three and wounded three more was the outcome of a fight between several biker gangs, Oklahoma City police said Monday.
OKC Whiskey Barrel Saloon shooting was a fight between biker gangs, police say
- Jana Hayes The Oklahoman
- Updated
