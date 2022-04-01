 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OKC attorney faces death penalty in triple murder case with her client, lover

  • 0
Harroz and Titus

Oklahoma City criminal defense attorney Keegan Harroz and her client and lover, Barry Roland Titus II, face the death penalty in a triple murder case.

 Courtesy

OKMULGEE — For the first time in years, a woman could be headed to death row in Oklahoma if convicted at trial. 

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This could be the first intergalactic supernova of a rogue star ever detected

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert