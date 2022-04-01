OKC attorney faces death penalty in triple murder case with her client, lover

Nolan Clay The Oklahoman
OKMULGEE — For the first time in years, a woman could be headed to death row in Oklahoma if convicted at trial.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
OKMULGEE — For the first time in years, a woman could be headed to death row in Oklahoma if convicted at trial.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
The guard was investigating a report of gunshots in the area when he approached Karee Alvarez, who was sitting in a car in the hospital parking lot near 11th Street and Utica Avenue.
A federal jury found Diamond Levi Britt, 27, of Henryetta, guilty of first-degree murder. He reportedly was found walking along a roadway with a samurai sword after the 2019 slaying.
"It was important to us that we do this now while we know we can make this commitment with each other," said Lea Rodger, a law student from Florida.
"The players were bullied every day, five days a week," said one witness who quit after his sophomore year because of the hazing. "Coach Myers wanted the senior players to toughen up the freshmen."
The 78-year-old woman "knew her son was an ex-con, and she goes and gets the (rifle) for junior to kill this guy — and puts it back," Sheriff Scott Walton said.
Native American crime victims have been treated like second-class citizens as many criminal cases involving them have gone unprosecuted since the landmark McGirt ruling, the city of Tulsa said in a U.S. Supreme Court filing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.