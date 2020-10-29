Nuyaka mother accused in killings of two children indicted in federal court

In another case affected by a landmark Supreme Court ruling this summer, a federal grand jury has indicted an Okmulgee County woman on charges in connection with the 2018 shooting deaths of two of her children and the wounding of another.

Amy Leann Hall, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country, according to the indictment, filed in Muskogee federal court.

Hall has been jailed in Okmulgee County since Nov. 1, 2018, after Kayson Toliver, 18, and Kloee Hall, 16, were found shot that day in their home, located near the community of Nuyaka, southwest of Beggs, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said at the time. She was charged that month in Okmulgee County District Court with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill.

Toliver was found dead in the house, while Kloee Hall, who previously has been referred to as Kloee Toliver, was declared brain dead about a week later. Authorities have also spelled Toliver differently at times.

While the federal charge of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country is vague, state prosecutors had charged her with shooting her 14-year-old daughter. County investigators said at the time that the 14-year-old daughter disarmed her mother after being shot.