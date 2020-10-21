No indictments coming in sexual misconduct investigation of former OU President David Boren, VP Tripp Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY — Retired University of Oklahoma President David Boren and a former OU vice president, Tripp Hall, will not face any indictments out of an investigation into sexual misconduct accusations made against them.

A special counsel overseeing the investigation made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning.

“The OSBI investigation of David Boren and Tripp Hall has concluded,” the special counsel, Patrick M. Ryan, said Tuesday. “As the appointed acting AG for this investigation, I have made the decision, after considering all relevant facts and circumstances, to not seek a grand jury criminal indictment relative to Boren’s and Hall’s alleged wrongful conduct while they were employed by the University of Oklahoma.

“I want to personally thank the OSBI for their extraordinary efforts and for conducting a thorough investigation.”