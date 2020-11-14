New phone app to report suspicious activity available in state

Local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement partners are launching a new application for Android and Apple phone users that is designed to report suspicious activity.

The app, called SeeSayOK, is a secure way for Oklahomans to report activity that is unusual or alarming, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

“Making a report through SeeSayOK is quick and easy. It can be done through the free app or online at seesayok.com, and it typically takes less than five minutes.

“The app is user-friendly and allows a reporting party to include images,” the OSBI said in the release.

Although a user can remain anonymous, providing contact information allows for followup questions.

For those who wish to report by phone, that is possible by calling 405-842-8547.

SeeSayOK is not designed to report emergencies. To report an emergency, call 911.

