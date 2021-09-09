Nearly 5,000 plants seized in two raids of eastern Oklahoma cannabis farms

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the seizure of nearly 5,000 cannabis plants from two rural grow sites with aid from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, whose director called a partnership between the two groups "essential."

Agents served a search warrant at a farm near Depew that — though it had proper licensing — reportedly was "selling marijuana out-of-state on the illicit market," a news release issued Thursday from bureau spokesman Mark Woodward indicates.

Woodward said authorities carried out a similar search warrant in Latimer County for an unlicensed operation and that the two raids combined resulted in "several arrests" as well as the seizure of more than 4,900 plants.

The release did not identify anyone who was arrested or charged, nor did it specify which businesses were the subjects of the raids.

The Tulsa World asked Woodward this week to discuss updates on the agency's enforcement efforts and the status of its work finding "ghost owners," or Oklahoma residents who falsely claim majority ownership in businesses on behalf of out-of-state entities.