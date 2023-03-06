A Muskogee man was fatally shot in his apartment on Saturday, the Muskogee Police Department reported Monday.

The man was found inside an apartment near Arrowhead Mall with a gunshot wound to his head around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was taken to a Tulsa hospital. Investigators were notified Sunday that the man, identified as Christopher Jerome Johnson, had died.

Johnson, 51, lived in the apartment, which is in the 500 block of North Sixth Street, in the downtown area, police said in a news release Monday.

No arrests have been made, according to police, who are investigating the death as a homicide.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast | True crime in Tulsa: Why are Tulsa police so good at solving homicides?