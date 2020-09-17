Muskogee police make arrest after officers were shot at

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Muskogee police arrested a person who they say shot at officers Thursday.

Police were called about 12:40 p.m. Thursday to the 3500 block of Court Street in Muskogee, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release. They were responding to a report of a domestic assault.

An individual, whom police did not identify, shot at officers when they arrived, and officers returned fire while taking cover, police said. Additional officers arrived to provide cover.

The person reportedly was inside a residence on Court Street.

Police dispatched an armored vehicle to move the officers to safety, according to the release.

A police negotiator contacted the individual by phone and persuaded the person to surrender. Officers took the person "into custody without incident," a department spokeswoman said in the news release.

Because the suspect in the shooting is a member of a federally-recognized tribe, police said the FBI would take over the investigation.