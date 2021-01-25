Muskogee man charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection is released on bond

A Muskogee man made his initial appearance in federal court Monday on an allegation that he participated in the U.S. Capitol invasion on Jan. 6.
Andrew Craig Ericson, 23, appeared from jail by video conference. He was arrested last week by law enforcement on a criminal complaint — a type of charge filed by federal prosecutors.
Ericson faces one count of unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court records.
U.S. Magistrate Kimberly E. West, a judge in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, based in Muskogee, ordered Ericson to appear Friday before District of Columbia Magistrate G. Michael Harvey via video conference for his next court appearance.
West permitted Ericson to post an unsecured $10,000 bond to be released from jail.
Ericson’s pretrial release conditions limit his travel to the Eastern and Northern judicial districts in Oklahoma, which include Muskogee and Tulsa. He can travel to the District of Columbia only for matters related to his criminal case.
Ericson is also prohibited from possessing any illegal firearms or destructive devices.
An affidavit filed in Muskogee federal court states that Tulsa-based U.S. Attorney Trent Shores contacted the FBI on Jan. 8 after receiving Snapchat photographs that showing Ericson was in the Capitol after supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the doors in a fatal altercation while lawmakers met to certify electoral votes.
The FBI’s subsequent investigation, according to the document, revealed that Ericson used a personal cellphone to photograph himself and to livestream video of himself entering the Capitol. The pictures reportedly appeared on Ericson’s Snapchat story, which includes his full name, around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
The affidavit says a witness submitted a tip to the FBI on Jan. 11 about Ericson, whom he knew and recognized, livestreaming his participation in what the agent described as the “Capitol siege.” A public post on Facebook shows that the same Snapchat account user identified in the affidavit recorded a video of himself stealing a bottle of Corona beer out of a refrigerator in the Capitol.
The affidavit notes that the witness who knew Ericson also reported seeing him take a beer from a refrigerator and thought he saw Ericson walk into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office at one point on the livestream.
Video: FBI search intensifies after Capitol siege.