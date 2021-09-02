Muskogee man arraigned in slayings of his brother, 5 children in Muskogee death-penalty case

That announcement came in the wake of the court-ordered release of redacted police body camera footage showing the brief foot pursuit that led to Pridgeon's arrest.

King opted not to set a jury trial date but instead ordered Pridgeon to reappear Nov. 22 so attorneys can provide a status update.

Defense attorney Gretchen Mosley has argued previously that Pridgeon has "serious" mental health needs that likely factored into the shooting of Lee, who she claimed in court played a role in the children's deaths. Prosecutors have denied the allegation and maintain that Pridgeon is responsible.

Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards said out of court that he projects the case could go to trial in the fall of 2022.

But Pridgeon's defense team told King they have "never seen a capital case go to trial in under two years" from when the state files its intent to seek the death penalty, as attorneys need time to find expert witnesses and locate records to aid with mitigating evidence presentations.

King also said Thursday that he will ensure that transcripts of Pridgeon's preliminary hearing — which another judge ordered closed to the public — are made available for inspection following a motion from the nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.