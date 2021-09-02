Muskogee man arraigned in slaying of his brother, 5 children in Muskogee death-penalty case

MUSKOGEE — A death penalty case against a Muskogee man who is accused of killing his brother and five children could take up to two years to go before a jury, attorneys said Thursday.
Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 26, had not-guilty pleas entered on his behalf to six counts of first-degree murder and a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Pridgeon is in custody without bond in the Feb. 2 deaths of Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; Que’dynce Anderson, 9; and his brother, Javareon Lee.
The children's mother, who was also injured in the shootings, was a key witness during Pridgeon's closed preliminary hearing last month.
COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols at the Muskogee County Courthouse resulted in District Judge Tim King's opting to have Pridgeon appear for his arraignment by video conference Thursday afternoon.
It was the first court date since the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office filed formal notice of its intent to seek the death penalty, calling the homicides "especially heinous, atrocious and cruel."
That announcement came in the wake of the court-ordered release of redacted police body camera footage showing the brief foot pursuit that led to Pridgeon's arrest.
King opted not to set a jury trial date but instead ordered Pridgeon to reappear Nov. 22 so attorneys can provide a status update.
Defense attorney Gretchen Mosley has argued previously that Pridgeon has "serious" mental health needs that likely factored into the shooting of Lee, who she claimed in court played a role in the children's deaths. Prosecutors have denied the allegation and maintain that Pridgeon is responsible.
Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards said out of court that he projects the case could go to trial in the fall of 2022.
But Pridgeon's defense team told King they have "never seen a capital case go to trial in under two years" from when the state files its intent to seek the death penalty, as attorneys need time to find expert witnesses and locate records to aid with mitigating evidence presentations.
King also said Thursday that he will ensure that transcripts of Pridgeon's preliminary hearing — which another judge ordered closed to the public — are made available for inspection following a motion from the nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
The organization advocated on behalf of the Muskogee Phoenix and other news outlets for access to the hearing in August. District Judge Bret Smith said last month that he decided to close it because he planned to hear evidence at the same time in a deprived-child case related to surviving children.
KatieBeth Gardner, an attorney with the organization, said after the hearing that she was pleased that King agreed to make the transcripts publicly accessible, even though the judge said he would redact "portions that relate to the deprived case."
Edwards said Pridgeon's preliminary hearing entailed about one day's worth of testimony from police and other witnesses for King to review.
Gardner argued in court documents that the public has the right to know what occurred in Pridgeon's preliminary hearing.
"We were waiting to see what would happen with the transcripts, since that is the relief that the appellate courts could have ordered us, anyway," she said Thursday.
"They couldn't tell them to go back and redo the hearing, unfortunately. So we figured we would take a shot here and if this didn't work, then we could (appeal) to the appellate court."