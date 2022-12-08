OKMULGEE — Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, charged with first-degree murder after October's discovery of four dead men found shot and dismembered in a nearby river, now faces financial consequences because of those deaths.
Murder defendant may be financially liable in Okmulgee dismemberment slayings
- Jack Money and Jessie Christopher Smith The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Muscogee Nation judge is being asked to consider a motion for summary judgment that could reinstate the tribal citizenship of Muscogee freedmen descendants.
Kevin Pham is accused of fraud by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs officials claiming he uses straw owners to skirt state law.
Construction workers discovered the remains of Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, near Wildcat Hill Road northwest of Zink Ranch.
When the marshals presented the man with a warrant for his arrest on two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of rape, he "presented a pistol at the officers," the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service said.
A woman from the Nuyaka area of Okmulgee County pleaded guilty Monday in a deal that calls for her to serve life in prison for murdering two of her children and wounding another in 2018.
Kevin Etherington, 53, reportedly came under suspicion after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded 14 cybertips to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 1.
OSBI preliminary investigations found that the four people "executed" at a marijuana grow facility in Kingfisher County were Chinese nationals.
Christopher Leo Weeley, who admitted to fatally shooting his mother and wounding his sister during what he claimed was a meth-induced attack, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.