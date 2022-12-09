Murder defendant may be financially liable in Okmulgee dismemberment slayings

Jack Money and Jessie Christopher Smith
The Oklahoman
OKMULGEE — Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, charged with first-degree murder after October’s discovery of four dead men found shot and dismembered in a nearby river, now faces financial consequences because of those deaths.
Four crosses adorn the Sharp Road bridge over the Deep Fork River, where the bodies of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Jack Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were found in October. The man accused in their slayings, Joseph Kennedy, may be financially culpable after he failed to respond to a wrongful death lawsuit by a statutory deadline.