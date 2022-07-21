 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multicounty grand jury investigates defeated DA, could call for his early removal

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s multicounty grand jury is investigating a defeated district attorney and could call for his removal from office early for oppression and willful maladministration.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

072122-tul-nws-grubb-allan

Grubb
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert