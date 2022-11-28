Mother pleads guilty to murdering two children, wounding another in 2018

An Okmulgee County woman pleaded guilty Monday in a deal that calls for her to serve life in prison for murdering two of her children and wounding another in 2018.

Amy Leann Hall, 42, admitted to two counts of murder in Indian Country and one count of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Muskogee federal court.

A grand jury indicted Hall in connection with the Nov. 1, 2018, fatal shootings of Kayson Toliver, 18, and Kloee Hall, 16, at their home near Nuyaka. Hall was also charged with shooting a third child of hers, a then- 14-year-old girl who was injured but managed to disarm her mother.

Hall initially was charged in state court. Her state charges were dismissed in October 2020 after she raised a jurisdictional challenge following the U.S. Supreme Court's July 2020 landmark McGirt ruling, which determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress.

While a later U.S. Supreme Court decision reaffirmed the state’s right to prosecute Hall since she is white, federal prosecutors continued to pursue charges against Hall since her children were American Indian and the crimes occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

In October, Hall agreed to plead guilty in federal court after prosecutors there gave her a Monday deadline to accept the plea agreement.

If Hall did not accept the plea, federal prosecutors indicated to her attorneys that they would drop federal charges, opening the door for state prosecutors to reopen their case against her and seek the death penalty.

While the charge of murder in Indian Country carries a possible death sentence, that option was not on the table in Hall’s federal case.

Both Kayson Toliver and Kloee Hall were fatally shot while they slept in their beds, according to court records.

Hall was arrested later following a vehicle pursuit.

Investigators wrote in court documents that when asked for a motive, she said she believed she was protecting her children from her estranged husband.

“(S)ome part of me thought I was saving them,” Hall told investigators, the documents state.

The plea deal comes after Hall indicated dissatisfaction with her legal representation.

In an Oct. 1-dated letter to the judge hearing her case, Hall complained of infrequent visits from her attorneys to discuss her case and asked that she be appointed new legal counsel. She later indicated that she would withdraw the request for new counsel.

Hall has been in custody since her arrest in 2018. She will be formally sentenced at a later date.