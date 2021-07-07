Mother hopes for answers as sheriff connects body in burned vehicle to missing teen

It's been four days since Jennifer Bump's son became missing in a town about an hour away from theirs, so time and sleep are no longer concepts to which the mother adheres.

"It doesn't feel real yet," Bump said Wednesday, two days after sheriff's deputies found an unidentified body in a burned vehicle not far from where her son was last seen.

A piece of her wants to hold onto hope that the remains will not be identified as her son's, she said, but with each passing hour, that becomes less and less likely.

Braeden Collins, 18, and Bump last spoke Saturday evening. The mother and her eldest son had a close relationship, and the recent Pryor High School graduate was supposed to be headed to Dripping Springs in Delaware County with some friends, Bump said.

It wasn't unusual for her son to be out late, especially on a summer night, so Bump said she wasn't initially worried when he wasn't home at midnight.

She awoke about 4:50 a.m. to messages from others saying Collins had gone to a party in a town south of Tahlequah and was "jumped" by a group of guys he didn't know.