Morris High School teacher federally charged with sexual abuse of minors

She told agents that the first time a sexual assault occurred was near the end of 2012.

She said Ewton told her to come to his classroom to finish papers and that once she was in his room, he shut the door behind her. He then forced her to touch him inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

She then began crying and Ewton told her not to tell anybody, she reported.

She told agents this kind of assault would continue until her 10th grade year, and she detailed several more events and escalated sexual acts she said Ewton forced her to perform.

"She said that she was too scared to tell anyone, because she felt like she was in danger," the affidavit states.

Agents interviewed Ewton in May, when he told officers he taught math and coached wrestling and track and had been at Morris schools since 2012.

Ewton denied the allegations when agents confronted him about it, saying he saw himself as a father figure to his students. He said the acts could not have happened because there were cameras at school, the affidavit states.

Agents interviewed Ewton's ex-wife, who said he frequently texted the victim.