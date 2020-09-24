Mom of missing Welch girl pleads for tips from the hospital while battling liver failure

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VINITA — The mother of a Craig County teenager who has been missing for more than 20 years is gravely ill and is reaching out to the public for information on the whereabouts of her daughter’s remains.

Lorene Bible is in Stage 4 liver failure and is on a transplant list, said Lisa Brodrick, Bible’s niece.

Since Dec. 30, 1999, Jay and Lorene Bible have been on an exhaustive hunt for their daughter, Lauria, and her best friend, Ashley Freeman.

“She (Lorene Bible) is currently in the hospital for the second time in three months,” Brodrick said. “She will be there for several days as they remove fluid from her body.”

Bible’s liver can no longer filter fluid, she said, and her body no longer makes protein.

On Dec. 29, 1999, Lauria and Ashley, both 16, were spending the night at the Freeman home in rural Welch. Sometime during the night, Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were fatally shot execution-style and their mobile home was set on fire.

The girls were kidnapped and possibly held up to two weeks before they were tortured, raped, killed, and their remains hidden, according to court documents.