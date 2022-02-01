Missing Tonkawa man's body found in river; suspect arrested

A Tonkawa man who was last seen Friday night has been found slain, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported in a news release, and a man was arrested on Monday in connection with the homicide.

The Kay County Sheriff's Office asked for OSBI assistance Saturday at a residence on Tosque Drive in Tonkawa, where Charles Star Warrior, 40, was missing, OSBI said.

Based on the scene at the house, the OSBI said, "it appeared a homicide had occurred."

A "Red Alert" missing poster about Warrior, a Tonkawa Tribe member, shared in Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Facebook groups stated that one of Warrior's shoes was found at the scene on Tosque Drive and that Warrior was last seen there between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday.

OSBI investigators discovered Warrior's body on Sunday in the Chikaskia River east of Tonkawa.

During the investigation, Dustin Lee Begshisown, 42, was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested on Monday in Wichita, Kansas, as a "fugitive from justice," according to records from the Sedgwick County jail.

The OSBI said Begshisown will soon be brought back to Oklahoma and is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

