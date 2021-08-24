Miami, Oklahoma, man arrested in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach accused of attacking AP photographer

A Miami, Oklahoma, man who was arrested on federal assault charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is accused of attacking an Associated Press photographer, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.
Benjamen Scott Burlew, 41, was arrested Aug. 20 by Tulsa County deputies on misdemeanor charges of assault within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction and committing an act of physical violence on U.S. Capitol grounds.
According to an affidavit, two separate videos captured Burlew taking part on the attack on the photographer.
The videos show the photographer getting pulled down a set of stairs near the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol by two unknown assailants, the affidavit says.
While attempting to avoid confrontation with those assailants, the AP photographer relocated to another position on the stairs, where Burlew "aggressively confronted" him, according to the news release.
After that, Burlew and other assailants grabbed the photographer and pushed him and then shoved and dragged him, according to the affidavit.
After shoving the photographer, the news release says Burlew "disengaged" and walked away while other assailants continued to push and drag the victim.
After that incident, the photographer is seen on another video backed up against a low wall. Burlew lunged toward the photographer and grabbed his upper torso and leg to "forcefully throw" him over the wall to the lawn several feet below, the affidavit alleges.
The photographer fell onto the lawn on his back, and Burlew can be seen in video leaning over the wall to watch the fall.
Burlew is one of eight people who have been arrested in this investigation on allegations that they destroyed media equipment, assaulted journalists or incited violence against members of the news media, according to the news release.
Burlew was released from jail on $5,000 bond, according to court minutes.
A judge ordered him to return to court Aug. 26.