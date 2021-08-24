Miami, Oklahoma, man arrested in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach accused of attacking AP photographer

A Miami, Oklahoma, man who was arrested on federal assault charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is accused of attacking an Associated Press photographer, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Benjamen Scott Burlew, 41, was arrested Aug. 20 by Tulsa County deputies on misdemeanor charges of assault within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction and committing an act of physical violence on U.S. Capitol grounds.

According to an affidavit, two separate videos captured Burlew taking part on the attack on the photographer.

The videos show the photographer getting pulled down a set of stairs near the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol by two unknown assailants, the affidavit says.

While attempting to avoid confrontation with those assailants, the AP photographer relocated to another position on the stairs, where Burlew "aggressively confronted" him, according to the news release.