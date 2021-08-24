McGirt's attorney claims prosecutors want retribution for upheaval in child sex abuser's federal sentencing

Under federal law, crimes involving Native Americans in Indian Country must be prosecuted in federal or tribal courts.

U.S. attorneys in the federal judiciary’s Eastern District of Oklahoma, based in Muskogee, want McGirt sentenced to life in prison, a punishment that would exceed the federal sentencing guidelines’ recommended 210 to 262 months. McGirt was serving two 500-year sentences and a life sentence in state prison.

In a recent request to the judge to depart from the guidelines, prosecutors recounted McGirt’s convictions for sexually abusing two young boys in Oklahoma County before he abused the 4-year-old girl in Wagoner County.

“The Defendant is a man who is sexually attracted to very young children,” the prosecutors wrote. “The Defendant has demonstrated that if released from prison, he will find yet another child victim. The Defendant must be held accountable for all of the children hurt by his conduct. … The Defendant should be sentenced to Life in prison, as such a sentence would be sufficient but not greater than necessary.”