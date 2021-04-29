McGirt ruling cited in federal charges against two men serving life without parole in separate murders

Prosecutors at Bradford’s state trial theorized that he shot Watashe because the latter was a member of a rival street gang and had previously shown him disrespect.

Alberty and Bradford are two of hundreds of inmates who have sought to have their state convictions and sentences overturned since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma last July that Congress had never disestablished the 1860s-era reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. State courts have since expanded on that ruling to encompass four additional tribes, including the Cherokee Nation.

The Supreme Court's ruling means criminal cases involving an American Indian that occurred within one of the five reservations were the jurisdiction of federal and tribal courts, rather than state courts.

Alberty, during his state trial, claimed that Tinnel had pointed a gun at him, prompting him to defend himself.

However, prosecutors noted that six of Tinnel’s seven bullet wounds were into his back, implying that he was trying to run away from his assailants when he was shot.

Witnesses reported seeing two men chasing another man through the apartment complex, shooting him as they ran. Tinnel fell to the ground after the first round of shots before being shot several times more.