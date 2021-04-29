McGirt ruling cited in federal charges against two men serving life without parole in separate murders

Two men serving life without parole sentences in connection with unrelated Tulsa murders will be getting new trials in federal court.
Federal authorities on Thursday named Farron Whitney Alberty, 36, and Eric Tyrone Bradford, 44, in unrelated charges of first-degree murder in Indian Country filed in Tulsa federal court.
Both men have challenged their state convictions and sentences on jurisdictional grounds.
Alberty is serving a no-parole life sentence in state prison after he was convicted in Tulsa County District Court of first-degree murder in connection with the 2005 fatal shooting of Jamiah Tinnel, 23.
Police found Tinnel’s body in a street within a north Tulsa apartment complex. He had been shot seven times.
Alberty has two pending requests for post-conviction relief before a Tulsa County judge.
He claims that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him because he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred at the Apache Manor Apartments in the 2400 block of North Marion Avenue, which is within the boundaries of the tribe’s reservation.
A Tulsa County jury found Bradford guilty of the 2016 murder of Daniel Lee Watashe, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Prosecutors at Bradford’s state trial theorized that he shot Watashe because the latter was a member of a rival street gang and had previously shown him disrespect.
Alberty and Bradford are two of hundreds of inmates who have sought to have their state convictions and sentences overturned since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma last July that Congress had never disestablished the 1860s-era reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. State courts have since expanded on that ruling to encompass four additional tribes, including the Cherokee Nation.
The Supreme Court's ruling means criminal cases involving an American Indian that occurred within one of the five reservations were the jurisdiction of federal and tribal courts, rather than state courts.
Alberty, during his state trial, claimed that Tinnel had pointed a gun at him, prompting him to defend himself.
However, prosecutors noted that six of Tinnel’s seven bullet wounds were into his back, implying that he was trying to run away from his assailants when he was shot.
Witnesses reported seeing two men chasing another man through the apartment complex, shooting him as they ran. Tinnel fell to the ground after the first round of shots before being shot several times more.
Bradford allegedly waived his right to remain silent while being questioned by police about Watashe's slaying, telling them that Watashe was the aggressor.
A Tulsa County judge on April 8 approved Bradford’s request for post-conviction relief on jurisdictional grounds.