McGirt fallout: Federal judge denies request to reconsider release of suspect in 1990s rapes

A Muskogee federal judge on Monday denied prosecutors' request to reconsider his ruling ordering the release of a man suspected of committing several rapes in the 1990s, but the Muscogee (Creek) Nation signaled willingness to pursue its own case against him.
Leroy Jemol Smith, 50, had been jailed on charges of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country following reports that his DNA matched evidence collected during the rape investigations.
But U.S. District Judge Ronald White on Thursday determined that the case against Smith should be dismissed because the alleged crimes occurred outside the federal statute of limitations.
Smith was ordered released from jail that day, but Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill issued a statement on social media Friday announcing that the tribe's Attorney General's Office will "pursue Mr. Smith to bring him to justice for his crimes."
"Judge White’s decision commanding the release of Leroy Smith is the result of legal and policy failures at the state and federal level that must be addressed to ensure injustices like this do not continue," Hill said Friday. He pointed out that the statute of limitations at issue changed in 2006 but said the change does not apply retroactively.
Federal prosecutors unsuccessfully argued to White that DNA technology and subsequent laws to account for its use in criminal proceedings should be considered a reset of the toll on the statute of limitations.
White issued an order Monday denying the federal government's emergency request to reconsider his decision and did not issue a stay. Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis said in a court filing that her office plans to seek authorization to file an emergency appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
She alleged that White's ruling violates the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act because the reported victims did not get "timely notice" of the possibility that Smith could be released.
"An order staying execution of the court's order is essential given the violent nature of these crimes," McAmis wrote.
Smith had been charged in state court before the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the federal government, not the state, has jurisdiction on prosecuting major crimes involving Native Americans in Indian Country, including in Muskogee.
At the time of his arrest, authorities in Muskogee said Smith's DNA profile from evidence collected during a 2005 double homicide — of which he was acquitted — matched evidence collected in the early 1990s rape cases. A criminal complaint identifies Smith as a registered citizen of the Choctaw Nation.
"(Smith) now knows that his DNA identifies him in each of these rapes," McAmis wrote. Each of the victims and their families signified their commitment to achieving justice for these crimes by appearing at the original detention hearing, enabling (Smith) to see what they look like now.
"These developments have exponentially increased the threat (Smith) poses to his victims, in addition to creating a strong motivation for him to flee in case the dismissal is not affirmed on appeal."
But in denying the government's motions, White said Monday that there would be a due process issue if he were to require that Smith stay jailed pending a possible appeal since the federal case against Smith is already dismissed.
Hill did not respond to an email Tuesday seeking elaboration about his Friday remarks or about what specific charges Smith could face in tribal court.
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Assistant Attorney General Kyle Haskins told the Tulsa World Tuesday afternoon that the tribe remains committed to pursuing a case but said he did not yet know further details.
"Rest assured that Muscogee (Creek) Nation is committed to doing its part to ensure that, going forward, statutes of limitations and the failure to process collected evidence does not result in criminals walking free," Hill said Friday. "The clarity that the Supreme Court has provided will allow Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Oklahoma, and the federal government to collaborate and work together to ensure rapists do not walk free."
