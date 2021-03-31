Mannford man arrested on murder complaint "trying to be faster" than stepson

A Mannford man has been arrested on an allegation that he fatally shot his stepson.

Alan Donshea McGee, 30, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint and booked into the Creek County jail March 30, several hours after Creek County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of South 369th West Avenue.

Deputies were called to the scene about a half-hour past noon and found the victim, Christopher “Rudy” Robinson, lying on his back. Paramedics later pronounced the 22-year-old dead.

A witness told deputies McGee ran from the house, and they found him walking in a field, according to an arrest affidavit. McGee walked toward deputies at their request, and he was taken into custody.

“I asked (McGee) if he was OK and he stated, ‘as good as can be right now, I just shot my stepson in the face,’” an investigator wrote.

McGee reportedly told detectives he used an AR-15 and shot Robinson because he “was trying to be faster than him,” the affidavit states. He thought Robinson was “trying to get something.”

McGee reportedly went outside upon hearing a commotion and saw Robinson about 50 to 60 yards away.