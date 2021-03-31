Mannford detective found guilty of murdering his police chief in Pensacola Beach hotel

And a third witness, Charles Brown, testified about hearing a thud in the room, followed by someone saying, “Stop it Mike,” the newspaper reported.

Officers initially responded to the hotel Nov. 10, 2019 to an unknown problem, where officers found Nealey lying a short distance away from Miller, who was unresponsive on the floor, according to Tulsa World archives.

A hotel maintenance worker had gone to the room after receiving a noise complaint and saw Nealey sitting on top of Miller on the floor, according to an arrest report obtained by the Tulsa World in 2019.

When Escambia County sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Nealey lying a short distance away from Miller, who was unresponsive on the floor, the World reported. Miller's face was beaten, and his right eye was swollen, but no other injuries were apparent. Nealey's nose and lip were injured when he hit the floor after the maintenance worker pulled him off Miller, according to the arrest report. Nealey's hand was also swollen and red.

At the time of his death, Miller’s blood alcohol level was .334 — more than four times Florida’s legal limit to drive, the Pensacola News Journal reported. Later that night, Nealy' blood alcohol level was shown to have been .294.